It's the drink of choice for China's Communist Party leaders and it's what Mao Zedong and his comrades toasted with at the People's Republic founding in 1949.

Now the Chinese wants to turn the world into Moutai baijiu drinkers - starting with New Zealand.

With the help of China-backed organisation, the World Alcohol Beverage Alliance (Waba), Moutai will be launched in Auckland on June 9 at its first summit outside the mainland.

"We believe liquor is linked to culture, just like Scotch whisky is to Scotland and sake to Japan, Moutai is intricately linked to the Chinese culture," says Olive Chen, Waba's overseas operations manager.

Moutai baijiu, a distilled Chinese spirit, is produced by state-owned Kweichow Moutai Company in China's Guizhou province. The beverage is distilled from fermented sorghum, containing 53 per cent alcohol by volume, and comes in several different varieties.

It was named China's "national liquor" in 1951, two years after its founding and is now a mainstay at almost every state function and banquet dinners.

"Appreciating Moutai is therefore like appreciating the Chinese culture," Chen said.

"The company plans to popularise Moutai in the western world, and New Zealand will be a fantastic test market."

In China, Moutai is so popular that there is often a buying frenzy and lines are often found wherever bottles - priced upwards of NZ$170 - are available.

As Bloomberg News reports, its "fiery flavour and potential to appreciate in price" was behind the "blistering demand".

Its main Flying Fairy brand is sold to distributors for 969 yuan ($218) with a suggested resale ceiling of 1499 yuan - but they are usually sold for double online and off. An 80-year-old bottle was listed on shopping site JD.com for 196,888 yuan ($44,500).

Even though it is China's most popular drink, the thirst for Moutai baijiu overseas outside the Republic.

"We hope that will change after the summit and we believe Maotai will be popular especially in cocktails," Chen said.

China's Li Tong, last year's Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition champion, will be brought in to help with promoting the liquor.

Her role is to demonstrate the use of Maotai as a base for cocktails, and introducing a new cocktail mix called "Running Kiwi", which is going on SkyCity's Huami bar menu.

Maotai Group chairman Yuan Renguo will officiate the Maotai Tianchao launch event at SkyCity, which will also be attended by Thailand's deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwan and Waba chairman Ante Simonic, former deputy prime minister of Croatia.

The company has set an ambitious goal of 3 billion yuan (approx $678 million) in sales this year, rising to 10 billion yuan ($2.26 billion) by 2020.

China specialist Massey University Associate Professor in Marketing Henry Chung said he was "very glad" to see Moutai entering the NZ market and that using it as a test market was a "smart move".

"Moutai has potential in western markets, and New Zealand should offer entry into major western countries like the USA, United Kingdom and Australia," Chung said.

"I think their aim is to create a Chinese version of vodka, which is a global product now."

If successful, Chung said it could lead to other Asian liquor brands, like Taiwan's Kinmen Kaoliang, also entering the market.

Sales executive Josh Evans, a regular vodka drinker who tried Moutai baijiu for the first time last week in Auckland, thought it "had potential".

He described the taste as "spicy, burning but with a sweet after taste".

"It's strong I tell you...you wouldn't find me with a bottle at my bedside, but at a bar yeah, possibly," Evans added.