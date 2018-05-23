A man who subjected his partner to a brutal attack after a ''rubbish'' breakfast has been jailed for two and a-half years.

Jade Allan Thomas Wilson, 35, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday on nine charges covering four sets of offences last year.

The most serious came in July after the grandmother of Wilson's partner had died.

The victim had made him breakfast. He told her it was ''rubbish'' and threw the food in the bin.

Wilson gave her three seconds to go to the bedroom.

When she did not comply, he grabbed her by the throat and carried her there.

The defendant threw the woman to the floor and kicked her twice.

Wilson instructed the woman to get on the bed. He then climbed on top of her and punched her four times.

She kicked out at him and he responded by spitting in her face.

Wilson then picked up a barbecue lighter and struck her seven times in the head while she used her arms to try to protect herself.

When the victim came to, she called police but hung up when her partner returned to the room.

The 111 operator called back and Wilson tried to persuade her nothing was wrong.

After ending the call, he punched the victim in the ribs, sending her to the ground. When she got up he repeated his actions.

Wilson then took a knife and marched the woman to the garage, where the police eventually found him.

Previous violent incidents took place in January while the pair were living in Balclutha.

New Zealand has the worst rate of family and intimate-partner violence in the world. Eighty per cent of incidents go unreported — so what we know of family violence in our community is barely the tip of the iceberg.

Wilson punched and kicked his girlfriend when she could not source cannabis and he later attacked her on the street after they argued about a Winz appointment.

He dragged her along the road before the victim sought refuge at a service station.

Wilson was also convicted on driving charges over a crash in Lower Hutt.

On that occasion, he took his mother's car without permission while she was getting ready for work.

Driving on Biddle St, Wilson hit a parked car, extensively damaging both vehicles.

He had to be cut from the wreckage and his passenger suffered a lacerated tongue as a result of the collision.

When asked for a blood sample in hospital, Wilson said: ''I don't give blood for nobody. It's my blood.''

Judge Kevin Phillips said there was only limited remorse apparent after the defendant referred to his attack on his partner as ''a tap on the head''.

''Domestic violence of this kind is an alarming feature of our community,'' he said.

Judge Phillips noted Wilson's lengthy history but commended him for the courses he had undertaken in prison while awaiting sentence.

Defence counsel Anne Stevens said her client was motivated to attend residential rehabilitation to address his drug and alcohol vices when he was released from jail.

Wilson was banned from driving for 14 months.

img style="height:auto; max-width:100%; width:100%;" alt="" src="http://media.nzherald.co.nz/webcontent/infographics/656/where_to_get_help_article_banner_cut.jpg">

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz



How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.