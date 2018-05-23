A 16-year-old has been charged following a car-jacking at knifepoint in the Whangarei suburb of Onerahi last night.

The teen will appear in the Whangarei Youth Court today on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

The arrest was made after police received a report that a man had stolen another man's vehicle on Church St at 6.30pm.

"The offender threatened the victim with a knife, punched him in the side and told him to get out of the car before driving away in the car," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"Police responded immediately and located the stolen vehicle and offender a short distance away on Pine Park Rd."

The teenager was arrested without incident and no other persons are sought in relation to the incident.

The victim is in stable condition in Whangarei hospital.