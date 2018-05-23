A leaked fisheries report has shown that some of the country's biggest fishing companies have been under-reporting their hoki catch by hundreds of tonnes.

Radio New Zealand reported that the Ministry of Fisheries 2011 report casts doubt on industry claims that lucrative hoki is being fished sustainably.

It showed that companies like Sanford and Talley's had been providing misleading information about the species they were targeting and potentially overfishing New Zealand's most valuable export fish.

The report said Talley's failed to report an estimated 780 tonnes of hoki in one season.

Advertisement

Greenpeace director Russel Norman said such failures meant authorities were not able to accurately set quota levels and the entire hoki stock was at risk of being over-fished.

"It is one of the first big white fish fisheries in the world to get Marine Stewardship Council certification and New Zealand goes around telling the world what a great fishery this is but the truth, as has been revealed by the Government's own secret investigation, is that it's anything but," he told RNZ.

The report also revealed Sanford was accused of fishing in an area that was home to juvenile hoki that needed protecting in order to build up future stocks.

Norman told RNZ this showed a complete disregard for the health of the fishery.

"It's a concentration of hoki which has up to 40 per cent juvenile hoki but there is also adult hoki in there that they actually want to catch so they target this area in order to get this adult hoki, they pull in all of the hoki, they dump the little ones because they only want the big ones."

The report showed under-sized fish, or those the boats did not have quota for, were hidden by being ground in to fish meal for fish and poultry farms.

It said up to 2000 tonnes of fish was disposed of in this way in a single season.

World Wildlife Fund spokesman Peter Hardstaff told RNZ he wanted to know why the ministry had not made the report public, after it has had access to it for seven years.

"The key issue with this report is about trust, because the public needs to be able to trust the industry and we need to be able to trust the government department that is responsible for regulating the industry and every time a report like this becomes known about it just undermines that trust."

He believed this presented a need for an independent inquiry into MPI and the fishing industry.

"This report is deeply disturbing for a number of reasons and not least because the hoki fishery has been held up as a standard bearer for sustainable fishing in New Zealand.

"We've got to remember that fishing quota is a right but with rights come responsibilities and the practices that have been set out in this report, these are the opposite of responsible."