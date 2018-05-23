A new multi-media campaign aims to send a strong message to pregnant women that alcohol and pregnancy don't mix.

The campaign, which includes digital media clips, posters and information cards distributed in liquor outlets, seeks to provide clear advice to pregnant women regarding alcohol consumption during pregnancy.

It is based off research by the Health Promotion Agency and the Government that shows 10 per cent of women start drinking again later in pregnancy, and 16 per cent don't realise that drinking small amounts of alcohol is not OK.

"There is no known safe level of alcohol consumption during pregnancy," said Matt Claridge, spokesman for Cheers, the organisation behind the new campaign.

Advertisement

"We've been told by women that many people in their lives, including their partners, friends or parents, have advised them that a little drink here and there is OK, or that different types of alcohol are allowed over others, or that drinking later in the pregnancy is safe.

"We're saying, no alcohol means no risk to your baby. That's the bottom line."

The Attitudes and Behaviour towards Alcohol Survey 2016 showed 84 per cent of respondents know that drinking small amounts of alcohol is not OK but there is still conflicting advice given to women.

Men were also found to be more relaxed around their attitudes to women abstaining from alcohol during pregnancy.

"Research from the Government's Social Policy and Evaluation Unit shows almost 10 per cent of women start drinking again later in pregnancy, but the fact is that alcohol is just as damaging to your baby's developing brain then as it is early in the pregnancy," Claridge said.

"It's pretty clear cut and we want to deliver the message in a way where there's no room for misinterpretation. Alcohol and pregnancy don't mix."

Drinking alcohol during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or of a baby being born with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

These effects may include physical, mental, behavioural, and/or learning disabilities with possible lifelong implications.

In New Zealand, it is estimated between 600 and 3000 babies are born with FASD every year.

The campaign is a pilot, and will initially run for six weeks online and be instore at 10 Liquor King outlets across New Zealand, from June 1-30.

*Go to saferpregnancy.nz to find out more.