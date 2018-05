A man has suffered moderate injuries after being hit in the head with a baseball bat at a Hamilton property.

Police were investigating an assault on a man at a Paterson St address in Frankton at 7.15pm tonight.

Three males entered the property and struck one of the occupants in the head with a baseball bat, police said.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

Advertisement

Police said officers were speaking to people at the scene and making inquiries into the incident.