Rescuers are dropping 100m down a Bay of Plenty bank to get to a man stuck in a creek with a broken leg.

Emergency services were called to the scene off Motu Rd in Opotiki at 3.40pm.

A Search and Rescue team is using lines to get down the bank to rescue the man.

A police spokesperson said at 9pm, five hours after the initical callout, the man had not yet been rescued from the ravine.