A man has been carjacked by a 16-year-old at knifepoint in the Whangarei suburb of Onerahi.

At 6.30pm police received a report that a man had stolen another man's vehicle on Church St.

"The offender threatened the victim with a knife, punched him in the side and told him to get out of the car before driving away in the car.

"Police responded immediately and located the stolen vehicle and offender a short distance away on Pine Park Rd."

The teenager was arrested without incident and was speaking to police.