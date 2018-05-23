Two crashes and two breakdowns are creating traffic mayhem across Auckland's motorways this evening.

A crash on the Newmarket Viaduct was now clear, though southbound traffic was heavy between Khyber Pass Rd and Penrose Rd.

A second crash on the Northwestern Motorway by Lincoln Rd off ramp was partially blocking the right hand lane, headed west.

According to the Transport Agency, traffic was easing in the area.

A breakdown after Ellerslie was now clear of lanes, though traffic was heavy through to Takanini.

Another vehicle headed north had broken down on the Harbour Bridge. The crash had been cleared, though motorists were being warned to expect delays back to Victoria Park Tunnel.