A Colombian man suffered a fractured eye socket and deep gash to his head after a "savage" attack by a man attempting to take his wallet.

The 25-year-old victim was sitting waiting for his train at Onehunga station on Saturday about 1.40pm when he was approached by the male offender.

He refused when the offender demanded he hand over his wallet, at which point the man attacked him, said Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, of Auckland police.

"The offender began to savagely beat him, kicking him to the ground and continually punching and kicking him as he lay defenceless on the ground.

"The victim has received serious head injuries, including a fractured eye socket and a deep gash to his head."

Armstrong said police were appalled by the attack, which he described as "completely unprovoked".

"This was a particularly violent assault and we are determined to identify the offender involved and hold him to account for this.

"What was also very concerning was the extreme level of violence used, well over and above that needed to overcome the resistance of the victim."

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, captured by a CCTV camera.

Armstrong is confident someone will recognise him - and encourages anyone who does to get in touch.

Police are also wanting to speak to the two other people in the images.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong on (09) 524 1962, or Sergeant Harris on (09) 524 1961 (after 1pm).