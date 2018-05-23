

Shots fired at a Northland community police station smashed a window and went through into the main office area.

The Ōtangarei Police Station, in Whangārei, is attached to a series of flats in Matai St was targeted about 2.30am this morning.

No one was in the building at the time and no one was injured.

A neighbour living in a flat immediately on the other side of the station wall said he and his two-year-old daughter slept through the shooting while another neighbour just six metres away heard a series of shots but didn't think any thing of it.

Police confirmed the shots had been fired and an investigation to find the culprits was underway.

It's not the first time the station has been targeted. In August 2012 four shots were fired at the building, which blasted through the window and shattered a front door glass panel.

At that time a resident said there had been growing tension in the neighbourhood, partly due to that occupation of the Housing New Zealand property.

In 2009 a Molotov cocktail was hurled at the station.