For Jesse Campbell, heading to Armageddon is a family tradition - but this weekend will be his first time dressing up for the event.

The 28-year-old Halo fan will join thousands of others expected to attend the expo at ASB Arena, dressed as their favourite characters from the sci-fi, anime, and fantasy worlds.

Campbell said he was a big fan of Halo, a military sci-fi first-person shooter video game.

"I love to play it when I get a chance. I've got two little kids and they are quite time-demanding but they are fun."

Campbell said he had been hooked on Halo for years.

"It's a classic to me as much as Star Wars is [to others]. It's got a good plot, good sci-fi and it's well thought out. There are the story modes which I tend to really like."

Campbell confessed he had been among the fans who had lined up for hours outside a story ahead of a Halo release.

"I have done that with my brothers, [we're such] suckers," he said.

Civil engineer by day, Halo Spartan by night. Jesse Campbell is looking forward to this weekend's Armageddon event. Photo /John Borren

"It runs in the family. I have two younger brothers and a younger sister but I think a lot of what we are in to is probably down to my parents. They are big Star Wars fans," he said.

"It's a family tradition to be at an Armageddon show wheeling and dealing with merchandise and all that."

Campbell will be joined this weekend by his parents and brother, who is expected to dress as Star Wars character Kylo Ren. Campbell will wear his Halo Spartan costume.

"This is the first time ever I've dressed up myself. I've always admired what people have made.

"It's a good excuse to do it, you don't often get the opportunity to hang out with people who will appreciate the art and effort put into something like this. Most people enjoy a themed party so I guess this is like that."

Armageddon spokeswoman Courtney Collins said last year's debut was a huge success.

"People travelled from all over the country to attend and the vibe was magical all weekend long ... we decided to make the event even bigger this year expanding our range of exhibitors and in-event activities as well as securing a massive line-up of celebrity guests from popular television shows and movies."

Collins said Armageddon had a "wonderful community" attached to it.

Armageddon began in 1995 as a small comics and trading card event created by two pop culture fans Bill and Adele Geradts. Over the last 23 years, it had evolved to become a major event, with celebrity guests. Despite this, Armageddon remained a small company run out of a home office in Christchurch New Zealand.

Celebrity line-up includes:

Katrina Law (Arrow, Spartacus, The Oath)

Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, The Librarians, Spartacus)

Lauren German (Lucifer, Chicago Fire, Hawaii Five-0)

Katie McGrath (Supergirl, Merlin, Dracula, Jurassic World)

Garrett Wang (Star Trek: Voyager)

Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones)

Hacksaw Jim Duggan (WWE Wrestling Star)

What you need to know

What: Armageddon 2018

Where: ASB Arena, Mount Maunganui

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: From $15 per adult or from $10 per child

What else you need to know: Expect a lot of cosplay!