A Blenheim motorist who allegedly took off after a head-on crash has been located by police after leaving his windscreen with registration details at the scene.

The two cars collided at the intersection of Arthur St and Richmond Road in Blenheim around 1.30pm on Friday.

Police said initial reports suggested one driver left the scene after the crash.

The motorist also left their windscreen behind at the scene of the collision.

The intersection was closed for around two hours following the incident, which both police and St John ambulance staff attended.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

A police spokesman said a 22-year-old man had been charged with operating a vehicle carelessly and was due to appear in the Blenheim District Court on May 30.