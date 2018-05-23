Raglan Surf Co has been hit by thieves, continuing a spate of burglaries targeting surf shops in the small west coast town.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, two cash registers and clothing were stolen from the store on Wainui Rd.

It is the fifth time a Raglan surf shop has been hit by burglars in the past four months.

A police spokeswoman said that just after 3am Tuesday the front of the store was broken into, triggering an alarm.

Advertisement

Raglan clothing store Fallenfront was burgled three times between February and April.

The shop was first hit early on Waitangi Day, again during the early hours of March 15 and then again on April 18.

Raglan Surf Emporium was the latest to be targeted, just 13 days ago.

Police have been speaking with the owner Raglan Surf Co are making inquiries into the burglary.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.

Information can also be left anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.