The man accused of killing a young father at an Auckland house party can now be named.

Name suppression lapsed yesterday evening for Carlos Pula, who is accused of the manslaughter of 25-year-old Reginald Sharma at a Mt Roskill home last August.

Justice Graham Lang confirmed that no further order has been named for the continued name suppression of Pula.

Pula has pleaded not guilty and is due to go to trial later this year.

After an apparent fight, Sharma died at the in the driveway of the home along Haughey Ave in the early hours of August 19, despite efforts from those at the party to save him.

He was described by family and friends as a selfless and cheerful man following his death.

Sharma was a fun-loving, cheerful son, brother, nephew, father and stepfather, they said.

"... a person with a heart of gold, always putting others first, we are truly gonna miss you", his partner said.

She and Sharma were also expecting a child together when he died.