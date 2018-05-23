The man accused of killing a young father at an Auckland house party can now be named.

Name suppression lapsed yesterday evening for Carlos Pula, who is accused of the manslaughter of 25-year-old Reginald Sharma at a Mt Roskill home last August.

Justice Graham Lang confirmed that no further order has been named for the continued name suppression of Pula.

Pula has pleaded not guilty and is due to go to trial later this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After an apparent fight, Sharma died at the in the driveway of the home along Haughey Ave in the early hours of August 19, despite efforts from those at the party to save him.

He was described by family and friends as a selfless and cheerful man following his death.

Sharma was a fun-loving, cheerful son, brother, nephew, father and stepfather, they said.

"... a person with a heart of gold, always putting others first, we are truly gonna miss you", his partner said.

She and Sharma were also expecting a child together when he died.

Reginald Sharma died at a house party last year. Photo / Supplied
Reginald Sharma died at a house party last year. Photo / Supplied

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Not guilty plea to Auckland driveway death case

13 Sep, 2017 9:20am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Man who died at Three Kings house party named

21 Aug, 2017 2:45pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Man arrested following Mt Roskill party death

24 Aug, 2017 8:13pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Man in court over Mt Roskill party death

25 Aug, 2017 10:52am
Quick Read