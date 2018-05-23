No information on the theft of Jasmine Fraser's electric wheelchair has turned up, despite widespread publicity.

Whangārei 21-year-old Fraser, who has cerebral palsy, is still relying largely on a walker to get around, with trips out of the house possible but difficult with a manual wheelchair.

She said she would very much like her original wheelchair back after it was stolen from her Kamo home some time after midnight on Sunday when she went to bed.

"I've got good memories of that."

Several people have offered to help, with one woman in Auckland phoning the Advocate office to offer the use of her mother's old electric wheelchair, and numerous offers of donations.

Electric wheelchairs tend to be highly individualised, however, and difficult to transport, requiring a van or truck to move them around.

Numerous people have commented on the Northern Advocate's and New Zealand Herald's Facebook pages.

WATCH: Heartless thieves stole Jasmine's vital electric mobility chair. Can you help get it back? Posted by The Northern Advocate on Tuesday, 22 May 2018

"Oh dear what ever next? Happy to donate if you have Givealittle page xx," one person posted.

"Is there a Givealittle page? I would like to donate to help this lady get her freedom back," another posted.

Fraser said a donation page was in the works.

"My friend's making a Givealittle page, so hopefully that will help," Fraser said.

There were also a number of social media comments about the thieves.

The stolen wheelchair. Photo / Supplied

The chair was stolen from directly outside Fraser's house, where it was left to charge overnight.

Jonny Wilkinson of Tiaho Trust told the Advocate on Tuesday there was no market for stolen electric wheelchairs as they're highly individualised and of little use to anyone who doesn't need one.

Anyone with information about the stolen wheelchair could contact Whangarei Police on (09) 430 4500 or the Northern Advocate on (09) 470 2875.