The Fieldays Rural Bachelor of the Year competition is no more - it's now the Rural Catch as bachelorettes compete alongside the bachelors.

Four men and four women from around the country have been named as the 2018 Fieldays Rural Catch finalists, vying for the coveted Golden Gumboot and a $20,000 prize pool.

Fieldays Rural Catch, formerly known as the Rural Bachelor competition, has been a popular fixture on the Fieldays calendar for 13 years, according to event manager Lynn Robinson.

It pits eight rural competitors from around New Zealand and Australia against each other, testing their skills on and off the farm to find an ultimate champion.

Robinson said there had been an encouraging number of entries from all over New Zealand this year including from various agri-sectors including dairy, and sheep and beef drystock.

"The calibre of entrants is very high, and it was challenging to narrow it down to just eight finalists," she said.

"The women are especially talented. I'm sure they'll give the guys a run for their money."

2018 Fieldays Rural Catch finalists

Contestant #1

is Ben Fisher, a DairyNZ farm manager based in Ohaupo who is passionate about the rural sector and animal welfare and whose ideal date involves a nice dinner with good chat then home to watch a movie and relax.

Ben Fisher is a farm manager based in Ohaupo who is passionate about the rural sector. Photo / Fieldays

Contestant #2

is fiery redhead and former Gumboot Girl, Eira Lloyd-Forrest of Geraldine, who is passionate about animal health and supporting the agricultural industry and is looking for an honest, caring and hard-working farming guy who can make her laugh.

Fieldays 2018 Rural Catch contestant number two Eira Lloyd-Forrest of Geraldine. Photo / Fieldays

Contestant #3

is Berny Hall, a dairy farmer from New Plymouth, who isn't afraid to put himself out there and have a bit of fun and is looking for someone loyal, passionate, supportive and encouraging.

Berny Hall is contestant number three in the new Rural Catch competition at Fieldays in June. Photo / Fieldays

Contestant #4

is trainee helicopter pilot and drystock farmer Lilly Newton, based in Urenui. Lilly is outgoing, loves a good yarn, is caring and thoughtful toward animals and passionate about women in male-dominated careers.

Trainee helicopter pilot and drystock farmer Lilly Newton of Urenui is one of four women and four men vying for the title of Fieldays Rural Catch. Photo / Fieldays

Contestant #5

is Mairi Whittle, a former rural bank manager now working as a shepherd on a sheep and beef farm east of Taihape. She would love to find someone funny, sporty, who gets along with her friends and is loyal and respectful to share her amazing lifestyle with.

Mairi Whittle, a former rural bank manager is now a shepherd on a sheep and beef farm east of Taihape. Photo / Fieldays

Contestant #6

is agricultural machine operator Mat Hilhorst of Atiamuri near Taupo. Mat loves a good laugh, enjoys being outdoors and his ideal date would involve doing something adventurous, having dinner and drinks then cutting some shapes on the dance floor.

Agricultural machine operator Mat Hilhorst of Atiamuri will contest this year's Rural Catch competition at Fieldays next month. Photo / Fieldays

Contestant #7

is Renae Flett of Palmerston North. She's a sole contract milker passionate about animal health and pasture management whose ideal date would be something simple like a picnic overlooking a nice farm view.

Fieldays 2018 Rural Catch contestant Renae Flett. Women can contest the competition previously known as Rural Bachelor of the Year. Photo / Fieldays

Contestant #8

is dairy farm manager Sam Hughson, based out of Hawera. Sam enjoys working with cows and machinery and seeing the land develop and is looking for someone with a good sense of humour and willing to try new experiences, who has a positive mindset and appreciates the rural lifestyle.

Rural Catch bachelor Sam Hughson from Taranaki. Photo / Fieldays

The all-expenses paid competition starts on June 10 with the Farmlands roadtrip, which gives contestants the chance to get to know each other and try their hand at various challenges before the serious stuff begins at Fieldays on June 13.

This year the competition will feature the traditional challenges such as fencing, quad-bike skills and dog handling as well as challenges involving tractors and cooking – but with a twist.

"The popular 'fittest farmer' challenge, introduced last year, testing finalists' strength and fitness, will feature again this year," said Robinson.

"The finalists' financial skills will also be tested in a 'nail your numbers' challenge thanks to Fieldays partner Xero."

The Fieldays Rural Catch winner walks away with the coveted Golden Gumboot trophy as well as a $20,000 prize pool thanks to sponsors Farmlands, Swanndri, Suzuki, Skellerup and Stihl.

Find out more at www.fieldays.co.nz/ruralcatch