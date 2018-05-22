Police, ambulance and fire are all at the scene of a car which has rolled on Te Ngae Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said they were called to the scene shortly before 10.15am this morning.

The vehicle has rolled at the intersection of Te Ngae Rd and Brent Rd.

"It appears a car is on its roof to the side of the road but no one is trapped."

The spokeswoman said it was not blocking the road.

The car came to a rest upside down at the intersection of Te Ngae Rd and Brent Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said a woman who was "visibly shaken" had been taken into an ambulance.

"There are at least three police cars, two fire trucks and an ambulance here.

"There is a little bit of congestion coming from both directions."

Rotorua police Senior Constable Regan Framp said the single occupant of the little red car was leaving Brent Rd, turning right onto Te Ngae Rd.

The silver car was travelling north on Te Ngae Rd, towards the airport, he said.

"At the same time the driver of the silver car thought [the driver of the red car] would turn into the median strip and then merge, but she didn't.

"The vehicles have collided and the silver car has rolled."

Framp said the driver of the silver car was elderly and she was getting check out by the ambulance staff.

"She appears to be shaken, rather than seriously injured."

Neighbour Kelly Kautai was doing the dishes when she heard a "thundering" bang.

"I turned around and saw that silver car flipping through the air so grabbed my phone and dialled 111.

"She must have rolled a couple of times. Just see that flip and for her to walk away with just scratches was just a miracle."

Kautai said she knew straight away it was a crash because it "was a real thundering bang".

"It looks like it was out of a movie. When you see a car flipped like that.

"Nose to tails are a common occurrence but not anything that dramatic. I'm just glad everyone is okay."