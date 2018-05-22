A young man who committed a spate of violent crimes has told a court he was bored out of his mind.

Samson Alec-Nui Tekeu stabbed a stranger six times at a petrol station in an unprovoked attack just days after holding up a takeaway shop at gunpoint to grab a coin bag.

Tekeu, 21, was sentenced to seven years and five months' imprisonment by Judge J C Moses according to documents released to the Herald.

On August 26 last year, Tekeu threw a brick through the open window of a car on the forecourt of the Gull Service Station in East Tamaki Road.

The brick struck Otahuhu man Soane Mateo in the head.

Tekeu attacked Mateo with a large knife, struck him around the head and dragged him out of the car.

Tekeu continued to stab Mateo while another young person clubbed him about the head and back.

The vicious assault came to an end when members of the public were able to scare the attackers away.

"As a result of the attack the victim suffered six stab wounds, a punctured lung, lacerations to his arm, face and the top of his head, and stitches, Judge Moses said.

Three days later, Tekeu used a sledgehammer to break into the Z Energy on Ormiston Road.

A security fog cannon filled the store as Tekeu tried to open a cigarette vending machine - he managed to rob the front counter before running away.

"As your counsel points out, you had said that you had committed this offending because you were bored out of your mind," the judge said.

"You were and you still are a young man."

The victim impact statement about the violent assault was "sad and chilling" as it described the toll on Mateo's life.

"The attack has changed his whole life completely.

"He feels emotionally crippled and the attack has had a significant effect on him.

"He was in hospital fighting for his life and he recalls his children being upset and he feels terrible that his children were so upset."

Mateo had since separated from his partner and was now living alone.

He had required a colostomy bag, which restricted his movements and he could not lift anything heavy, the judge said.

"Simple things like shopping are painful."

He had an ongoing issue with numbness in his leg that prevented him from walking properly, which doctors were still to deal with.

"He does not have the strength he used to."

He could no longer drive or work fulltime, which had made if difficult for him to survive and to support his family, the judge said.

"As I say, the assault has had a significant effect on his relationship with those who are close to him.

"He has had to go to a psychologist and he has significant mood swings."

He was grateful he was still alive but became angry when he thought about the unprovoked attack.

'Herald' delivery driver Soane Mateo at Middlemore Hospital after the violent attack. Photo / Doug Sherring

Judge Moses took into account Tekeu's geunine remorse, expressed in a letter, and guilty plea.

Tekeu wanted to be a good role model to his children and to be a good partner, the judge said.

"You are still going to be a young man when you are released and you still have the opportunity to do that.

"You are going to have to make some changes."

Tekeu needed to make some plans about what he wanted to do with his life, the judge said.

"Certainly spending time in prison is not a productive use of your time and it is going to be time away from those who you care for, but it is a consequence of what you have done.

"You say you will and are prepared to turn your life around.

"I am pleased to read that is what you want to do."

On February 7 in the Manukau District Court, Tekeu was sentenced to seven years and five months' inprisonment for wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm and for two charges of aggravated robbery.