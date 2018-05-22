A woman has been airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Tokoroa.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to State Highway 1 in Kinleith, near Tokoroa, last night about 7pm and airlifted the injured woman to Waikato Hospital.

A police spokesman said the crash involved two vehicles and happened near the intersection with Galaxy Rd.

Initial reports said the woman was trapped in the vehicle, he said.

State Highway 1 was blocked for a time to allow the rescue helicopter to land.