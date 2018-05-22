A pensioner is in hospital after a van crashed into his mobility scooter on a pedestrian crossing in Hastings this morning.

Police said a south-bound vehicle had stopped for the man on the crossing on Karamu Rd - yet a north-bound van had not seen the elderly male and struck the scooter.

The accident happened in peak morning traffic about 7.45am.

Sergeant Paul Ormerod said the impact knocked the man off the scooter and resulted in moderate injuries.

He has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital but his condition was unknown.