Police are investigating a "frightening" alleged attack on a 16-year-old girl by three men near a park in South Auckland.

A police spokesman said on Monday evening two men reportedly attempted to grab the girl while she was walking along Coxhead Rd in Manurewa.

As she was walking along the road, halfway between Kohiwi Road and O'Conell Rd, she noticed a group of three males sitting in a vehicle.

Two of the males reportedly attempted to grab her, however she managed to get away from them.



The alleged attack is reported to have happened between 5.45pm and 6.30pm.



"This would have been a very frightening situation for the victim and police are currently in the process of making enquiries into this incident," the spokesman said.

Advertisement





In a Facebook post, a person reporting to be a relative of the girl said she arrived home panting, with a torn T-shirt and scratch marks across her stomach and back.

The post said she was walking along Coxhead Rd past Dale Reserve when she passed a car with three males inside.

Two of the males then started chasing her, and one of them managed to grab her and drag her into the reserve.

The driver in the car, which was parked on the road, allegedly yelled, "Hurry up, just chuck her in the car."

She managed to struggle free and escape.

"Something like this has never happened before in our family," the post read.

Police have been canvassing the area for CCTV footage and speaking with neighbours.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, is encouraged to contact the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.