Hawke's Bay Police say they're "hugely disappointed" with the high number of drink drivers detected during a recent weekend blitz.

Eastern Police District's Traffic Alcohol Group stopped 27 drink drivers on roads throughout Hawke's Bay between Thursday 17 and Saturday 19 May.

"The results were extremely disappointing both in terms of the total number of drink drivers apprehended and the high levels of intoxication exhibited by many of them," Sergeant Steven Murray says.

"Local drivers have failed to heed the warnings and continue to drive under the influence.

The team are deploying more than ever so the chances of being caught are increasing — we just want drivers to stop making bad decisions. These drivers pose a considerable risk to themselves and other road users.

"Police are committed to reducing serious injury and death on our roads through prevention and education strategies, but we will continue to target offending."

Of the 27 drivers identified, 11 will be appearing in court in Napier, Hastings and Waipukurau while the others received a $200 fine and 50 demerit points.

The highest reading was 984 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

The legal limit for an adult to be taken to court is over 400 micrograms.

Police also stopped three disqualified drivers — also due to appear in court — and a number of infringement notices were issued for driving licence breaches.