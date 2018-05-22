The men charged in connection with the deaths of Raymond and James Fleet have appeared in the High Court at Rotorua.

The cases of Martin Hone, 34, Sheene Holloway, 39, Mikaere James Hura, 21, Richard Tuwhakakorongo Te Roroa Te Kani, 28 and Zen Pulemoana, 25, were called today.

Richard Te Kani, (left), Martin Hone aka Te Kani, Zen Pulemoana, Sheene Holloway, and Mikaere Hura.

Hura and Holloway's appearances were excused in court.

Hura, Hone and Pulemoana previously pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mamaku men Raymond and James Fleet, as well as methamphetamine-related charges.

Te Kani previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of manslaughter and two of threatening to kill.

He had also denied two counts of being an accessory after the fact of murder of Raymond and James Fleet by moving and trying to conceal a corpse to help Pulemoana, Hone and Hura avoid arrest.

Holloway previously pleaded not guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine.

Justice Sarah Katz remanded all five men, except Te Kani, in custody to reappear for a callover on June 1 at 9am.

The trial has been down for five weeks starting on October 15.

Raymond Fleet, 51, and his nephew James Fleet, 25, were reported missing on August 9 last year.

A double homicide investigation was launched following the discovery of their bodies in Mamaku Forest on August 17.

A relative of the Fleets, Darius Fleet, who was charged in connection with the police investigation had his case called separately today. Darius Fleet had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of allowing his premises to be used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Justice Katz further remanded him on bail for sentencing on June 20 at 9am.