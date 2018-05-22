About 9500 lightning strikes blasted the west coast of the country over the past 24 hours as a front passed over from the Tasman.

Now, a brutally cold, southwesterly flow moves in, bringing more rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and snow in the far south.

The thunderstorms were mostly concentrated around the country's western areas, MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

A plane landing in Wellington last night was struck by lightning as part of a storm that caused heavy surface flooding in parts of the capital overnight.

⚠️ Weather conditions may disrupt flights across New Zealand today. Stay updated on your flight here 👉

https://t.co/rXQtFJPdCD — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) May 22, 2018

Westland copped the most at 845, Buller had 432, Taranaki 337, and Wellington, which covers a much smaller land mass, 132.

Nature has been putting on quite a show with around 9500 lightning strikes detected in the New Zealand region over the last 24 hours. The atmosphere remains unstable today, so there continues to be a thunderstorm risk https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd ^PL pic.twitter.com/71efPEUCEg — MetService (@MetService) May 22, 2018

There were also brief but heavy downpours, which caused flooding in places, strong wind gusts and hail.

Mt Kaukau station in Wellington recorded a wind gust of 130km/h, and another station north of the city recorded a downpour of 20mm rain in an hour. Small hail was also reported in the capital, Little said.

Auckland escaped the worst of the weather, recording 22 thunderstorms in the past 24 hours, mostly in western areas.

Several short bursts of rain in the night caused some pooling around the city.

It's your turn for some thunderstorms soon #Auckland. MetService Meteorologists are monitoring weather radar for any severe thunderstorms. Stay safe as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place https://t.co/GZIq9Jlbrw ^PL pic.twitter.com/On0atIqMDW — MetService (@MetService) May 22, 2018

Little said the front was this morning east of Northland and moving towards the East Cape.

In its wake would be a bitterly cold, unsettled, southwesterly flow.

"We can expect further heavy showers, gusty winds and potentially some hail today. Thunderstorms could also still affect the Auckland region through the day."

Temperatures in the far south have already plummeted, and more snow is falling on the alpine passes overnight.

"There has been some more snow on the Crown Range Rd and near the Homer Tunnel on the Milford Rd."

Road snow warnings remain in place for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthurs Pass (SH73), Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd (SH94).

From our wave modelling...



A succession of large wave🌊packets will approach and impact the west coast of both islands, particularly the North Island, over the coming days.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/mylZRDqSyb — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 22, 2018

Alexandra was sitting at a crisp -2.4C at 5.30am under clear skies, and Gore and Invercargill were at 4C with heavy showers and brutal southwesterlies.

Invercargill and Dunedin are in for a day of sleety showers and highs of 7C and 8C respectively. Most of the South Island will spend the day in the low teens.

"The far south can expect more snow today to 300m in Southland, so a pretty cold day," Little said.

"A taste of winter."

The North Island will be a few degrees warmer, but a sharp drop cooler than it has been, with temperatures mostly around the low to mid teens.

Auckland has a high of 17C, Hamilton 15C and Wellington 14C.

2 main thunderstorm areas but thunderstorms are flaring up anywhere along the front as the front races up the North Island. Severe thunderstorms are isolated. Downpours are more widespread. Squalls (a burst of gales/strong winds with heavy rain) also possible. Have a good sleep! pic.twitter.com/oe5QeU6GqK — Philip Duncan (@PhilipDuncan) May 22, 2018

Most of the severe weather watches and warnings have now been lifted, as the front moves away from the country today, Little said.

"The weather is looking still fairly unsettled over the next few days though, with more showers and strong winds in the west, and some of it making it over to eastern areas."

By the weekend however a ridge of high pressure is forecast to build over the country.

"The weather will gradually improve by the weekend but with cooler temperatures," Little said.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorms and hail. Strong southwesterlies. 17C high, 9C overnight.

Auckland Showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorms and hail. Strong southwesterlies. 17C high, 9C overnight.

Hamilton Showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorms and hail. Fresh southwesterlies. 15C high, 5C overnight.

Tauranga Showers, some possibly thundery with hail, becoming less frequent from afternoon. Strong southwest change late morning. 17C high, 6C overnight.

New Plymouth Showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorms and hail, easing late. Westerlies, strong at times. 16C high, 7C overnight.

Napier Mainly fine, but one or two showers from late afternoon as northwesterlies change southwest. 17C high, 4C overnight.

Wellington​ Mainly fine, but a few showers late afternoon with a southerly change. 14C high, 6C overnight.

Nelson​ A few morning showers, then fine. Southwesterlies becoming gusty in the afternoon. 13C high, 1C overnight.

Christchurch​ Mainly fine, but a few showers from afternoon. Southwesterlies. 11C high, -1C overnight.

Dunedin​ Sleety showers, becoming less frequent in the afternoon then clearing in the evening. Southwesterlies. 8C high, 3C overnight.