Police have fears for the safety of an 81-year-old Christchurch man who went missing in Hoon Hay this morning.

Pusi Lealaisalanoa went for a walk in the Hoon Hay area of Christchurch this morning and has not returned.

Police were concerned because it was out of character for Pusi, who does not speak English.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, dark grey pants, black running shoes with green laces and a grey beanie.

Advertisement

If you see him please call 111 immediately. If you have other information which may help police locate him, please ring Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.