

Whangārei Air Training Corps cadet Holly Edmeades was shocked to receive a commendation for helping save a fellow cadet's life.

Holly, 17, was at a gliding course in Matamata in December when another student collapsed after a day of gliding training.

"I got her into the recovery position and did my best to cool her down."

The girl was unconscious for about 10 minutes until an ambulance arrived.

Holly, who held the rank of Cadet Flight Sergeant (CDTF/S), had done a first aid course through ATC and reacted quickly.

"In situations like that, when something needs to be done, I get on and do it."

The cadet was unconscious for about 30 minutes in total, but recovered completely. She returned to the gliding course, but several days later fell unconscious again, and Holly again administered first aid.

Holly, who is in the No 20 (City of Whangārei) Squadron, was surprised to receive the commendation from the commandant of NZCF (New Zealand Cadet Forces) Lieutenant Colonel Grant Morris.

"I thought it was just a normal parade night. I had actually completely forgotten that it happened. It's just one of those things. It happens."

Morris said Holly's actions were deserving of special recognition.

"The first aid training she had received through the New Zealand Cadet Forces certainly played a part, but it was her cool head and sense of responsibility that really made the difference.

"I was very pleased to be able to acknowledge her efforts in this way."

Holly, who is in Year 13 at Whangārei Girls' High School, said she would like to go into the air force when she finishes school, although not necessarily as a pilot.

Holly receiving the commendation, presented by Lieutenant Colonel Grant Morris. Photo / Supplied

She is leaning towards being a psychologist, which would mean heading to university before joining up.

"I do want to be in a field of work that does help people."

She has been a cadet for about four and a half years, but has been around the ATC for a lot longer because her father is squadron commander.

"I've been in the ATC officially for about four and a half years, almost five, but I've been involved since I was born."

The Commandant NZCF Commendation is given in recognition of excellence and superior or outstanding service to the NZCF.

"During both incidents CDTF/S Edmeades conducted herself in an entirely professional manner, effectively applying her first aid training and exemplifying the core values of the NZCF," the citation reads.

"Her selfless actions have brought credit on herself, her unit and the NZCF."