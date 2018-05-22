A team of police is heading back to Murupara today in the hope of making more progress into a violent robbery where two people were hospitalised and four others injured.

The robbery happened at a residential house on Karamea St on Monday about 2.30pm.

Police said weapons were used and two people had to be hospitalised for their injuries. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The injured went to the Murupara Medical Centre to get help before being transported to Rotorua Hospital.

Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins of the Rotorua CIB said it wasn't yet known what weapons were used and he couldn't comment when asked if the robbery was drug-related.

"This is contained to a particular group and we want to reassure the community their safety is paramount. We are doing all we can to maintain the safety of people in the township."

He said the incident was not gang-related.

One man has been charged with assaulting a female and threatening behaviour. Hawkins said more arrests were likely today.

He said details of what happened were sketchy as police were finding it hard to get information from those involved.

Hawkins urged anyone with information to contact police on (07) 348 0099 or Crimestoppers on (0800) 555 111.

A person at the Murupara Medical Centre said it had been a busy afternoon on Monday but they were not able to comment further and referred the Rotorua Daily Post to the doctor on duty, who couldn't be reached for comment.

Murupara locals spoken to by the Rotorua Daily Post said they had heard about the incident.

Shopkeepers, who didn't want to be named, said customers had been talking about it but no one knew details.