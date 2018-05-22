A Whakatane man has pleaded guilty to three charges relating to shooting at Mongrel Mob members during a gang funeral in January last year.

Karaneihana Taipeti appeared in the High Court at Rotorua yesterday where he pleaded guilty to three charges relating to an incident on January 17 last year.

The charges he pleaded guilty to were being part of an organised criminal group on or about January 17 last year at Whakatane, using a firearm against seven members of the police on January 17 last year at Whakatane and discharging a firearm at members of the Mongrel Mob on January 17 last year at Whakatane.

The charges related to an incident where members of the Mongrel Mob, who were part of a funeral procession for Mongrel Mob member Tahu Kingi, were shot at.

More than 100 cars, many carrying Mongrel Mob members, travelled from Kawerau to the crematorium in Whakatane during the procession.

Justice Graham Lang further remanded Taipeti in custody to reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on June 21 at 9am for sentencing.

Scott Mills appeared for Taipeti on instructions for Bill Lawson. The Crown prosecutor was Richard Jenson.