A walk for supporters of the controversial Te Mata Peak track will be held on Saturday, but organisers claim it is not a counter-protest.

Te Mata Peak People's Track Society chairman George Williams said the walk, scheduled for Saturday, was simply a walk for all of those who want to walk the Hawke's Bay track.

"All that we want to get out of it is that people will enjoy the walk and feel happy and connected to the landscape. It is to show that there are a lot of people who do love this track."

He said he had always wanted to do something like this in an attempt to show the numbers of people that do enjoy walking the track and is hopeful somewhere between 200 to 300 people will attend.

"If we get more that will be wonderful, but logistically we have also been very conscious of the fact that it is a very awkward area to have a lot of people in as it currently stands and obviously paramount to that is safety around everybody who wants to go out and enjoy the walk."

The walk comes after Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi representatives, Waimarama mana whenua and other supporters, held protests over the past two weekends outside Craggy Range Winery over the winery's announcement that it may not be able to remove the track as previously promised.

Today, local Iwi descended upon the steps of Hastings District Council to say "enough is enough" and protest against the Council's involvement and Craggy Range's decision.

More than 10 people, holding placards and flags peacefully conveyed their concerns.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst addressed the protesters and said that Council acknowledges their views and is working hard to ensure all the stakeholders are around the table to come up with a solution that all parts of the community will be happy with. "We need to bring all the parties together to look at all the options."

One of the protesters, Putaanga Waitoa, said her issue rested in the "empty words" and "broken promises"

"I know Craggy Range had good intentions, they just went the wrong way about it and I think the Council is just as much to blame because they should have known better," she said.

"I believe that if we don't start standing for our land now, what is he going to look like in twenty years?

"As a Maori person it hurts me because there are uneducated Pakeha that don't actually know that that land is Tapu and they don't why we are out here.

"It surprises me that Craggy range, with their broken promises haven't closed the track properly given that people will still be curious to walk up there."

Local resident Eve Kireka believes the track is not only "scaring of the land, but scaring of the mana of our people and it will scar our future generations".



"I also look at it that this is one of the signs that people are disrespecting iwi, disrespecting what we want as Maori, and what we know is right. It's not just a track, it's a sign that more things will happen without proper procedures or policies being followed."



She was hurt by the fact that many were walking the track despite all the controversy surrounding it.

"It really hurts me to see the people walking this track," she said.

"They're not really considering what's been going on and I wonder if it is because they don't care, they're not knowledgeable to know what this means to us or they are just putting a screen up so they don't see what's going on?"

Kathy Jones said they will protest until they get answers, until a decision is made and until the track is removed.

"The process was done wrong as far as I'm concerned and Hastings District Council need to be held accountable."