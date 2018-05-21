The GP of a Kāpiti councillor standing trial for indecent assault has been asked to measure the length of the accused's penis with a wooden ruler.

David Scott has pleaded not guilty to the single charge. His trial is entering its second day at Wellington District Court.

The Crown has argued Scott pressed himself against a Kāpiti Coast District Council employee when she was speaking to the mayor at a morning tea in April last year.

The employee emailed Scott after the alleged incident telling him his behaviour was totally unacceptable and she was no longer prepared to deal with him directly.

Advertisement

Scott apologised for any action that may have upset her.

He said he wished the employee had said something at the time because he would have explained that he had undergone a recent operation on his genitals, which made any contact in that area extremely painful.

Crown witness Dr Bernard Cammack said Scott became a patient of his shortly after he had an operation on his genitals in November 2016.

Cammack said Scott's sutures after the circumcision would have taken about three weeks to absorb.

He expected general healing time would take about a month, if there were no complications.

Cammack said he saw Scott several times between the beginning of December 2016 and the date of the alleged indecent assault as he started his insulin treatment for diabetes.

He said on none of those occasions was there a further reference in his notes about Scott's operation.

Under cross examination Cammack agreed blood sugar could drop quite suddenly and symptoms included blurry vision, trouble concentrating and fatigue.

Earlier in proceedings, the complainant rejected what she felt pressing into her could have been a wallet, phone or insulin kit, rather than male genitalia.

She said what she felt was about four or five inches.

Under cross examination defence lawyer Mike Antunovic asked Cammack to measure the length of Scott's penis in a separate room. That measurement is suppressed.

He also asked another witness to measure Scott's wallet which was about four and a half inches long.