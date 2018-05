A pedestrian has been killed by a train in Upper Hutt, Wellington.

Police could not give the gender or age of the person, who died at the railway crossing in Stream Grove, Heretaunga, shortly before 9.30am today.

A woman working nearby said she and her co-workers had heard the train "honking on the horn quite a while".

Rail operator Metlink said services on the Hutt Valley line will be replaced by buses.

