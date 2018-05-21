At least one person is trapped after a two vehicle crash in Tikitere.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the crash, at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 33, at 9.37am.

A police media spokeswoman said reports suggested at least one person was trapped.

"The intersection is blocked and a tow truck has been called."

Advertisement

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said the fire brigade had taken the roof off a vehicle.

Traffic is backed up along State Highway 30 after a two vehicle collision. Photo/Ben Fraser

"Fire, ambulance and police are all at the scene, a car has crashed against a barrier."

He said it was right at the intersection and police were directing traffic.

"It's down to one lane and traffic has backed up."

More to come.