Emergency services are attending a medical incident beside an Upper Hutt train line this morning.

A police spokeswoman said there had been an incident at the Silverstream train station but could not confirm what had happened yet.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager would only say that firefighters were attending a "medical event" at the station, and had been alerted to it about 9.20am.

Metlink has tweeted there is an emergency service incident on the Hutt Valley Line.

Advertisement

Trains between Upper Hutt and Taita are on hold, and a bus replacement is being used.

More to come.

