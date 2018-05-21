

Two people are in hospital and four others injured after a violent robbery at a Murupara house yesterday afternoon.



Rotorua Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins said details of what happened were sketchy as police were finding it hard to get information from those involved.

He said it didn't appear to be gang related and couldn't comment if drugs were a factor in the robbery.

The injured gathered at the Murupara Medical Centre yesterday afternoon for treatment but Hawkins said the injuries were not life threatening. Police would interview the two people in hospital today to find out more details.

Advertisement

He said one man has been charged with assaulting a female and threatening behaviour.

"It seems it's an evolving event and possibly not a one-off but we are going back today in the cold light of day and will try and piece it together."

Police are hearing to Murupara today to day to find out what happened.

Hawkins urged anyone with information to contact police on (07) 348 0099 or Crimestoppers on (0800) 555 111.