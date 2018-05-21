A young Kiwi paramedic working in Melbourne has lifted the lid on the threats and assaults dished out to her from patients she was trying to help.

Former Wellington resident Steff Dewhurst revealed she had left behind her friends and family to pursue her dream of being a fulltime ambulance paramedic in Australia.

But after just six months her dream job became the ultimate nightmare when she was punched by a patient.

"I hadn't even been in the job for 6 months before my first assault where I was punched in the face by a patient," she wrote on social media.

The threats and assaults soon worsened when she was stalked and abused by another patient.

Steff Dewhurst was stalked and told she was going to be raped and murdered while on the job. Photo / Steff Dewhurst / Facebook

Dewhurst said that the incident left her "ratted to the core" and was one of the only times she had "genuinely felt terror".

"Another patient told me he was going to stalk me. He detailed how he was going to find out where I lived, attack me, rape me and then strangle me to death.

"He was escorted from the hospital.. and waited for me in the ambulance bay. As I walked outside to make the stretcher he came for me, yelling. I have never run so fast in my life.

"I had nightmares for weeks. It rattled me to my absolute core and to this day, I still remember my heart racing as I ran from him. It's one of the few times I have genuinely felt terror. I was too afraid to walk back to the ambulance so my colleagues walked me to the truck so we could leave the hospital."

Dewhurst isn't the only paramedic who has been on the receiving end.

The Kiwi, who has been a paramedic for four years, revealed many of her colleagues have similar stories and says the abuse is not what they signed up for and has encouraged other paramedics to share their stories.

"The sad and disgusting thing is that almost every one of my colleagues also has a story about the violence they have faced as a paramedic. This is not what we signed up for and it is not okay.

"It is not okay to assault paramedics. And we have had enough.

"Share your story."

Two paramedics were kicked, punched and spat on by a patient in yet another drunken attack on Melbourne emergency workers. Photo / FairGoParamedics / Twitter

Dewhurst's harrowing stories come the same day two Melbourne paramedics were punched and spat on by a patient in an unruly drunken attack.

As the man was being taken to hospital, he punched the male paramedic five times in the knee, thigh and abdomen.

When he arrived, he spat at both paramedics and kicked the female in the leg. Both paramedics continued their shift after the incident.

Dewhurst's message comes just days after the Police Association and Ambulance Employees Australia Victoria wrote to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews after a rise of assaults on emergency staff during call outs.

The letter was sent with the backing of more than 20,000 police, paramedics and protective service officers.

"This manifestly unjust outcome has occurred despite Victoria's Sentencing Act 1991 mandating a custodial sentence for people convicted of assaulting an emergency services worker," the letter reads.

"We are seeking this urgent meeting with you, so that our collective members can obtain ironclad assurances by you, on behalf of the Government, that you will act with urgency to guarantee that jail will mean jail for those who choose to assault an emergency services worker - no excuses."

Ambulance workers protested against a decision by a court to quash the jail sentences handed to two women who injured a paramedic. Photo / FairGoParamedic / Twitter

Many patients and members of the community have since supported Dewhurst apologising for the behaviour of abusers and encouraged her to continue to follow her dream.

"It's really not ok, to hurt or abuse, anyone!!! I'm so sorry for what you've been put through, it shouldn't happen. The justice system is failing us all. Thank you for all that you do. What would we do without you," one person wrote.

Another thanked the Kiwi for serving the citizens of Australia.

"Someone comes to our beautiful country to do a vital service for Australians and this is the disgusting manner in which she and her colleagues are treated. It's downright un-Australian and a real dog act. These paramedics and emergency services go through enough emotional stress without some dog trying to attack them for just helping."

"Violence is not okay in any manner, especially when it's assaulting a person in line of their work. When you assault a health care professional, your also assaulting a mum, a dad, a brother, a sister and the list goes on," another added.