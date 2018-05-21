Three teenagers have been caught after burglars targeted Upper Hutt College three times in the past two months.

Police say computer and CCTV equipment was stolen, and on one occasion the college was extensively tagged and covered in graffiti.

On Sunday, police were called to another possible burglary and were told three teens had been seen acting suspiciously and then leaving the grounds in a hurry.

Officers caught up with the trio, aged 15-16, and allegedly found stolen property on them.

Police said a substantial amount of stolen property was then found at a nearby address.

The teenagers will be referred to Youth Services Hutt Valley.