Close friends and relatives are coming together to support the family of an Auckland teenager who was killed while cycling.

Nathan Kraatskow, a 15-year-old pupil at Vanguard Military Academy, was cycling home on Friday night when he was killed in an alleged hit-and-run at the Oteha Valley Rd offramp on Auckland's North Shore.

A 19-year-old woman handed herself into police at the weekend and has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop.

Family friend Traci Sietu has set up a Givealittle page to help the family with financial pressures.

"Nathan's short life was filled with so many special moments, experiences and shared with many," she said.

"He is a beautiful son who was given to the family to serve and spread his happy spirit to everyone who he touched in some way. His radiance and zest of life was always strong; however it was also just beginning."

Sietu told Stuff one of Nathan's sisters was wearing his jersey the night after the crash.

"The fact that they want to be close to him, that says a lot," Sietu said.

His family have said his death would leave a huge hole.

"This is an extremely difficult time for our family and there are no words to describe how much Nathan will be missed.

"Nathan was sporty and caring and a loving big brother to three younger siblings.

"He will leave a huge hole in our family and we know he will watch over us as our guardian angel.

"He was also a great, loyal friend to many."

Nathan was a Year 11 student at Vanguard Military School and had previously spent two years at Rangitoto College, his family said.

His mother Charlene Kraatskow told Stuff that since he was 5 years old Nathan had wanted to become an Air Force pilot.

She initially brushed it off, but when he was a 12-year-old student at Northcross Intermediate, he reminded her of his dream and told her he would start air cadets on his 13th birthday.

He later asked to move from Rangitoto College to Vanguard Military Academy, to better his chances.

"I thought he would change his mind, but he never did. He carried his dream right through."