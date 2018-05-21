Now the politics of envy is something that few of us would, or should, ascribe to. But the politics of privilege allows for a little more indulgence, even if those in this case have the privilege through no fault of their own, they were born into it.

The Royal family is the case in this point and in particular their newlyweds Prince Harry and his wife Her Grace, as she's now referred to, Meghan Markle.

There's speculation that they may pop over to God's Own when they visit Aussie in October. For this couple the world's their playground. As Jacinda Ardern gushed, there's an open invitation for any one of the Royals to come here at any time of their choosing.

They can doss down at flash state houses in Wellington or Auckland with the taxpayer picking up their tab for wherever they want to go.

Harry was here for the first time a few years back and so too was Meghan, who spent 10 days on the road in a campervan, mainly in the South Island, but finishing with four days at a bach on Waiheke Island with a fellow actor Gabriel Macht from Suits.

If she comes back again in a few months' time she'll obviously see a very different New Zealand, the anonymity she enjoyed on her last trip here, when she wrote "A love letter to all things Kiwi," well and truly gone for good.

So would any of us like to be in their position, to come to a country of your choosing in the Realm and be mollycoddled from the time you wake up until you go to bed?

During the day you'd get to visit children's hospitals and have a look at the remnants of the Christchurch earthquake, that's the sort of thing Ardern reminds us that they do when they come here.

With Harry's wealth thought to be in the region of fifty million bucks and with Meghan bringing around five million into the marriage, they actually have little opportunity to spend it.

Tailors and dressmakers look after their clothing needs, the mansion they live in is supplied for life, an annual stipend's paid for out of daddy Charles' estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, which pours well over thirty million bucks into the Royals' upkeep every year.

It's tough, the newlyweds have had to delay their honeymoon because there's work to do. The Duchess has to attend the Chelsea Flower Show with the Royal's matriarch, The Queen, and then she's expected to make an appearance at a garden party at Buck House.

They also have to pop over to Dublin for a couple of days: Harry's incredibly never been to Ireland, unlike his wife who spent time there four years ago.

So would any of us envy that privilege? Highly unlikely.