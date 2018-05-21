The mother of a teenager allegedly murdered by a Dunedin doctor said having his name published did nothing to ease her anguish.

Venod Skantha, 30, is accused of killing Amber-Rose Rush, 16, on February 2 at her Corstorphine home and has had name suppression since he was charged.

Last month, Justice Gerald Nation ruled suppression should lapse but the defendant immediately appealed.

The Court of Appeal yesterday upheld the judge's decision.

Amber-Rose's mother, Lisa Ann, said having Skantha's name released was not enough to lighten the grief she continued to endure.

"Nothing makes this any better.''

She said the repeated court appearances also sharpened the pain.

"I can't deal with this on top of the loss of my child. I don't think anyone understands,'' she told the Otago Daily Times.

"We have to sit there quiet and not say anything. All I want to do is stand up and say how amazing she is.''

She was ready for "the truth to come out'' but said whatever the result, there was no such thing as justice for her.

Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha is accused of murdering Amber-Rose Rush. Photo / ODT

As well as the murder charge, Skantha has also denied four charges of threatening to kill.

He lists his place of work on Facebook as "Dunedin Public Hospital'' and, according to the Medical Council database, he graduated from Auckland University in 2014.

The website previously said he was registered to practise medicine in the position of "house officer'' at the Southern District Health Board.

His practising certificate was due to lapse in February but a search of his name on the site no longer yields any results.

Amber-Rose was found dead by family members at her Corstorphine home the day after her alleged murder.

In the following days, police searched waterways at Blackhead and later confirmed they found ''an item of interest''.

They then asked for public sightings of a silver BMW travelling between Dunedin and Balclutha early on February 3.

Amber-Rose was farewelled at a colourful funeral on February 10, where she was described as the "life of the party'', who pretended to be tough but was a "marshmallow'' on the inside.

Skantha is scheduled to appear in court again this week.

Circumstances of the case are covered by a suppression order.

His trial is set down for March next year.