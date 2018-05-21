A truck driver who was trapped under live power lines after crashing into a power pole in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga has been freed.

A witness said Vector arrived on the scene at 6pm and turned off the power.

Around 6.05pm the man was freed from the truck and was unharmed.

Emergency services were on site at the Church St crash scene following reports of the truck crashing into the power pole in front of the Buildtech and BNT Automotive buildings at 5pm.

Church St was closed as emergency services awaited Vector turning off the power, a police spokeswoman said earlier.