A week after returning to full-time work after breaking his hip in a suspected road-rage incident, an Auckland man is speaking out about it.

Mark Allemann, 45, was riding his bike to work at Smales Farm on Auckland's North Shore near the end of February when he was allegedly cut off by a car pulling into a driveway.

Allemann said he was riding on Taharoto Rd at the time.

Irked at the motorist's driving, he honked at him with an air horn attached to his bike.

Allemann thought that was the end of it. But then, he claims, the car came back.

"About 400 metres up the road this car drove up, pulled in front of me and started straddling the cycleway," he said.

Allemann claims the car then slammed on his brakes, forcing him to do the same in order to avoid crashing. At this point, he hadn't recognised the car as the same one he had honked at.

"I still didn't click that this was the same guy who had cut me off about 400m down the road," he said.

"We went through the lights and then he brake-checked me again - slammed on his brakes."

At the end of the bus stop, Allemann alleged the driver "brake-checked" him a third time.

"He had bunched me up so tightly that this time I didn't have the time to react."

When the cyclist pumped on his own brakes, his back wheel came up and he was flung over the handlebars.

He smacked down with force on to the ground in the cycle lane and fractured his hip. Allemann had also sustained a meniscus tear in his knee cartilage - for which he has twice-weekly dates with a physio.

He suspects things may have been a lot worse, had the accident happened at speed.

"If I had rotated another 90 degrees I might have landed on my back … and I could be in a wheelchair."

The crash brought Takapuna's mid-morning rush to a grinding stop. Several people stopped to call an ambulance and Allemann was carted off to hospital.

In a statement, police confirmed officers investigated the matter. A 68-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving causing injury.

As the matter is before the courts police were not able to make any further comment.

Allemann said he was in hospital for about two days, before he returned home for bed rest for another six weeks.

He had only been back at work full time for around a week. The incident has had a huge impact on his wife and 10-year-old son, he said, who had helped look after him during his recovery.

"I've missed out on a lot," he said.

"The whole period was a complete write-off, I was on morphine, tramadol … and who knows what the long-term effects will be.

"I have a big metal screw that goes into my hip and there's a significantly increased chance of needing an early hip replacement.

"It's wiped out my ski season, too.

"I've cycled to work in New Zealand for eight years and I cycled to work in London for another seven years.

"Never in a million years did I imagine anything like this would happen."

In the 12 months leading up to today, 13 cyclists have been killed on our roads - three more than the year prior.

A total of 18 cyclists were killed in road accidents last year, which was more than triple that of 2016.