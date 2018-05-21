Wintec will relaunch an investigation into historic allegations about its chief executive Mark Flowers after a peer review found the initial process was lacking.

Wintec Council chairman Barry Harris has confirmed the peer review found a 2015 investigation into allegations about Flowers was "not sufficiently robust" for the Wintec Council to have confidence in its conclusions. The original report cleared Flowers of any wrongdoing.

The council voted last week to revisit the allegations made into Flowers, but the process it would follow was unclear at this stage.

"The council will ensure it is a process which first and foremost is robust, fair and measured, and in which it can have confidence," Harris said in statement.

Wellington-based QC Victoria Casey carried out the latest review. She did not give an opinion on whether the conclusions of the 2015 investigation were in fact correct or whether a further investigation would reach any different conclusions.



Harris said in light of her findings the responsible thing to do was to revisit the allegations even though the Wintec Council at the time of the initial investigation "acted with the best intent".



Wintec has declined to release details of the complaints and allegations relating to Flowers, citing confidentiality and privacy.

"We will be transparent as possible around the next stages, as is appropriate in the circumstances."

In November last year, Harris defended the original investigation to the Herald saying the allegations were looked into independently and were unsubstantiated.

He made the comments after the Herald revealed Wintec had spent almost $175,000 fighting a media organisation publishing stories about it and its staff, including its chief executive.

The costly legal advice was also used to help deflect defamatory allegations and statements from disaffected third parties about Wintec and its staff with no evidence supplied, he said at the time.

Meanwhile Audit New Zealand is including its audit of Wintec which includes scrutinising expenses incurred by the chief executive and his executive team between 2009 and 2017 in relation to travel to Hong Kong and China.

The work, estimated to cost $80,000, is expected to be completed by the end of July.

