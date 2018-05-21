Police from Rotorua and Murupara are at a medical centre in Murupara after reports of a robbery resulting in people being injured.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the township south of Rotorua after reports of an assault with weapons about 2.30pm.

She said according to witnesses, a person or people might have been robbed and had suffered injuries as a result.

The spokeswoman said there were at least four victims, and possibly the same amount of offenders, "many have various moderate injuries".

"All appear to be at the medical centre."

An ambulance spokesman said they were also attending.

Police are working to establish what has occured, the inquiry is ongoing.

More details to come.