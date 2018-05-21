Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to give an update on the M. Bovis crisis at her weekly press conference this afternoon.

Earlier today, she met with farmers in the Waikato region to hear their concerns about the bacterial disease, which has been detected at 38 farms across the country.

She said the Government remained focused on eradication, but is getting advice over the next week on whether it should change the response to a containment exercise.

The Government is considering a fund for biosecurity threats which is modelled on the Earthquake Commission and would require contributions from farmers.

Advertisement

So far, $85m has been put aside for the M. Bovis response but the costs are expected to run much higher.

Ardern could also be asked about the Government's decision not to proceed with a mega-prison. It confirmed today that Waikeria Prison in Te Awamutu would not be expanded to 3000 beds, despite a fast-growing prison population.

There could also be discussion of a planned visit to New Zealand by newly-married royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.