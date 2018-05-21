Crews from six fire engines are battling a blaze at a Blenheim sawmill.

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire in the hopper which contains sawdust and other debris at 1.40pm and are still working on putting it out.

Fire and Emergency southern communications shift manager said the fire at Flights Timbers on Waters Ave was contained and no one had been injured, but would take some time to extinguish.

"It's going to be a large manpower operation to sort it out ... It's not spreading or endangering anyone else, but I would assume they are going to have to empty it."

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.