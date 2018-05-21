The family of a 15-year-old cyclist killed in an alleged hit-and-run says he was a "great, loyal friend" and his death will leave a "huge hole".

Police on Monday named the victim of the Friday night incident in Albany as Nathan Kraatskow.

His family have issued a statement, saying his death would leave a huge hole.

"This is an extremely difficult time for our family and there are no words to describe how much Nathan will be missed.

Nathan Kraatskow.

"Nathan was sporty and caring and a loving big brother to three younger siblings.

"He will leave a huge hole in our family and we know he will watch over us as our guardian angel.

"He was also a great, loyal friend to many."

Nathan was a Year 11 student at Vanguard Military School and had previously spent two years at Rangitoto College, his family said.

Emergency services were called to the Oteha Valley Road north-bound off-ramp near the park and ride in Albany shortly before 11pm on Friday night, police said.

A 19-year-old woman handed herself into police at the weekend. She has been charged has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop, and is due to appear in court this week.