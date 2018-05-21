Three young people killed in a tragic Hamilton house fire in November 2014 died from soot and smoke inhalation, the coroner has ruled.

Toni Maree Johnston, 23, Jake Lindsay Hayes, 19, and Connor James Sweetman, 17, all died in the blaze at a house party in Collingwood St just before 5am.

Coroner Gordon Matenga has praised the "selfless and courageous" actions of two heroes who undoubtedly saved other people's lives in the fatal blaze.

Thirty-two people had attended the party, which had been organised by Hayes.

The house had smoke alarms but they were not being used, the coroner said.

The Collingwood St house in Hamilton, that claimed three young teenage lives. Photo / Greg Bowker

The three victim were all found to have high levels of between 49 per cent and 52 per cent of carbon monoxide saturation, which is considered to be lethal and all suffered significant burns to their bodies.

The inquest findings, released today, say the fire started on a couch in the downstairs lounge of the villa, while the victims were in the rooms upstairs, but the cause of the fire still remains a mystery.

"The cause of the fire could not be determined as either a deliberate act or an incidental ignition," Matenga said.

The coroner praised two people for rescuing others when the blaze broke out.

Jesse Tudor awoke to find the house on fire and ran upstairs to warn people who were asleep. The coroner said this bravery saved five people's lives.

Tudor had later tried to re-enter the house but was blown back by the force of the fire's backdraft.

Joseph Soutar had carried one woman out of his burning room and had alerted others still inside.

Coroner Matenga said the two men's actions were "selfless and courageous" and he planned to nominate them for bravery awards.