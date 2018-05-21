A Rotorua man has been charged for allegedly pulling a wheelie across the entire length of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Rotorua police have summonsed the 27-year-old man to appear in the Auckland District Court on on a charge of dangerous driving.

The charge follows an incident where video footage emerged of a motorcyclist riding a Harley Davidson across the 1km-long bridge on the rear wheel of his bike.

The clip, which was captured during sunrise, attracted thousands of views since being shared on Instagram at the start of April.

The New Zealand Transport Agency and the police condemned the motorcyclist's behaviour at the time.

Senior Sergeant Dennis Murphy of the Rotorua police said information received from the public led to local police taking over the investigation and, subsequently, a Rotorua man was summonsed.