One of two men accused of kidnapping a Wellington taxi driver and setting the vehicle on fire while the man was still seemingly unconscious in the boot has gone on trial this morning.

Jade Richard Barton, 25, is accused of attacking the taxi driver in the early hours of August 9 last year, shoving him into the boot of the vehicle, and driving him around the Wellington region for about two hours.

He was jointly charged with 24-year-old Bronson Boudine Samson, who has since pleaded guilty and been convicted.

The driver feigned unconsciousness when Barton and Samson opened the boot of the car and left, but got up when he realised a fire had been set in the front passenger seat, the court was told.

He put the fire out with his jacket, pressed the taxi's panic alarm, and ran to a nearby house for help.

Barton has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, arson, wounding, aggravated robbery, possession of a knife, and carrying an imitation firearm.

His trial began in the High Court at Wellington today.

In a brief opening address to the jury of four women and eight men, defence lawyer Chris Tennet said they should pay close attention to Barton's video interview with police, in which he was left alone for a few minutes and gave a "monologue" in an "unguarded moment" which suggested the kidnapping was Samson's own venture.

Samson is the one who disabled the taxi's security camera, which was important to note, Tennet said.

A T-shirt with Barton's DNA and some of the taxi driver's blood on it was found with Samson, he said.

"The defence says the DNA doesn't strengthen the case of the Crown at all, in fact it just adds to the doubts."

Crown co-counsel Dan Moore said Barton and Samson robbed two people the day before, and this offending was not disputed.

One of the victims gave evidence this morning, saying he had only just arrived in New Zealand from India when he and a friend were robbed by the pair.

The victims were at Petone Beach taking photos when Barton and Samson approached, demanding the contents of their backpacks and threatening violence.

After a quick grapple, the victims handed over their money, bank cards, phones and wallets.